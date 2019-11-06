State fires up wood burning restrictions for inversion season

Citizens encouraged to use app to monitor local air quality ♦

As the air turns colder and the inversion season approaches, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality issued a reminder that wood burning restrictions went into effect Nov. 1.

Wood burning restrictions aim to help reduce hard-to-see particle pollution that builds up during winter inversion periods, according to the department’s Division of Air Quality. Restrictions are implemented as a proactive measure when fine particulate matter has the potential to reach unhealthy levels from emission sources such as vehicles, as well as wood and coal burning fireplaces or stoves.

Fines for burning wood or other solid fuel devices on mandatory action days have increased to $150 for the first violation and additional violations will be subject to increased penalties, according to the DAQ.

The increased penalties were needed to address the levels of air pollution that wood stoves contribute in light of the reclassification of Wasatch Front counties as “serious” nonattainment areas by the Environmental Protection Agency for fine particulate matter known as PM2.5, DAQ officials said.

Small airborne particles can be breathed deep into the lungs and some may even get into the bloodstream. Particles less than 2.5 microns in diameter, known as fine particles or PM 2.5, pose the greatest risk to health, according to the EPA.

To get an idea of the size of these particles, there are approximately 25,000 microns in one inch. A typical grain of table salt is about 100 microns.

Inhaled particulate matter may affect the respiratory, pulmonary, cardiovascular and reproductive systems, according to the Tooele County Health Department.

The DAQ’S air quality alert system has two different parts: action alerts and health guidance. Action alerts give three levels of action based on air quality — unrestricted, voluntary and mandatory actions.

Under unrestricted action wood and coal burning stoves or fireplaces may be used, but the DAQ asks that they be used in a proper manner to reduce smoke emissions.

When a voluntary action alert is reached, people are asked to voluntarily stop the use of wood and coal burning stoves or fireplaces. People are asked to reduce vehicle use by consolidating trips. Industries should voluntarily optimize operating conditions to minimize air pollution emissions.

A mandatory action alert prohibits the use of wood and coal burning stoves or fireplaces. Consolidation of vehicle trips and the optimization of industrial operations is also recommended.

Health guidance divides air quality into six categories that correspond to different levels of pollution and related guidance for individuals with health concerns.

The levels of health concern are indexed by color. They start out at good green air, and as the air quality index increases, the color changes from yellow to orange to red to purple air, to maroon air.

When mandatory restrictions are in place the use of solid fuel appliances may result in penalties ranging up to $299 per day. If violations of the burning restrictions are observed by the public, they should be reported to DAQ by calling 801-536-4000 during business hours or by filling out a simple form online at DAQ’s website at deq.utah.gov.

The DAQ advises the use of its UtahAir app to monitor air quality for alert levels and recommended actions.

The UtahAir app employs DAQ’s air quality alert system and is available for both Android and iOS users at air.utah.gov/. App users receive action alerts and three-day forecasts to help plan the best times to exercise outdoors, or when to make consolidated trips for errands based on current conditions.

“The UtahAir app is our most popular tool because Utahns can quickly click on the information they need at anytime and anywhere,” said Bryce Bird, director of DAQ. “This is important information people can access in order to make daily decisions that will improve air quality during the upcoming winter inversion season.”

The DAQ also provides a three-day “action forecast” on its website to help residents plan ahead and adjust their activities during periods of winter inversion.

Local residents can also go to the Tooele County School District’s website at www.tooeleschools.org and click on the outdoor air quality cloud logo in the top left hand corner of the homepage to see a map displaying the air quality as measured by PurpleAir air quality at each school.

School principals use the data from the sensors to determine if outdoor activities, such as recess, should be restricted so students can avoid inhaling potentially harmful air.