State of Utah bans open fires, fireworks

Prohibition includes state lands and all unincorporated private lands ♦

The Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands has issued two orders that prohibit open fires and fireworks on all state lands and all unincorporated private lands throughout the state.

The state ban for unincorporated private lands includes the unincorporated areas of Tooele County, including — but not limited to — Stansbury Park, Lake Point, Erda, and Pine Canyon, according to Randy Willden, chief of the North Tooele Fire District.

Restrictions in incorporated towns and cities are determined by each local government.

One fire restriction order issued by the state prohibits open fires of any kind on state lands and in unincorporated areas — except within established facilities in improved campgrounds or day-use areas on public lands or fires in permanently constructed fire pits at permanent private dwellings served by pressurized running water.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area that is paved and free from dry vegetation is also prohibited by the order.

The prohibition includes cutting, welding, or grinding metal in areas of dry vegetation along with operating a motorcycle, chainsaw, ATV, or other small internal combustion engine without an approved and working spark arrestor.

The order was effective as of 12:01 a.m. on June 10, 2021 and remains in effect until lifted by the Utah State Forester.

In a second separate order, the state prohibits the discharge or use of any kind of fireworks on all state owned lands and all unincorporated private lands within the state.

This order also applies to the unincorporated areas and communities in Tooele County.

This order went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on June 9, 2021 and remains in effect until lifted by the Utah State Forester.

“As we’ve seen these most recent wildfires, it is clear that fire danger is higher than in any year

in recent memory, said Interim Division Director, Jamie Barnes, “although it’s unprecedented

and comes earlier than any time in the past several years, it’s absolutely necessary now

because current conditions are more indicative of what we’d see during late summer months.”