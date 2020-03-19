State order closes local restaurants dine-in service

Local food service establishments are responding to restrictions by a state public health order that closed all dine-in service as of midnight Wednesday.

Announced by Gov. Gary Herbert, the order allows curbside, drive-thru, pick up, and delivery services to continue.

Herbert said the order is intended to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus in public areas.

“With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in our communities, we must take quick action to adjust and adapt in our daily lives to limit the spread of the virus,” Herbert said on a Facebook post. “We have not made this decision lightly. I know this will disrupt lives and cost jobs, and for that I’m very sorry. Still, I’m convinced this will save many lives, and I’m also convinced that Utahns will step up to help each other, and we will get through this together.”

This closure has affected many restaurants in Tooele County.

Angelou Geovijian, owner of American Burgers in Tooele, Grantsville and Herriman, said that he has had to cut employees’ hours but has not let anyone go.

“Business has been slowing down since last week,” Geovijian said. “Today is the first day that our dining room will be closed. It hasn’t seemed to have hurt business in Salt Lake, but we will see how it will affect Tooele and Grantsville.”

American Burgesr will be providing curbside, call in orders, and drive through. It is also on the postmates app.

Jim’s Family Restaurant in Tooele has had to lay off several employees because of the recent order by the governor.

“We are about 80% down in business as of yesterday,” said owner Spiros Makris. “Today we will see where it goes. Customers can come into our building to pick up their food after they call in or we can do curbside.”

For one Tooele restaurant, few customers and a pandemic have taken a heavy toll.

“Today is our last day,” said David Peterson, manager at Dicky’s Barbecue Pit. “Business has been slow and the virus hasn’t helped.”