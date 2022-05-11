State playoff games set for Thursday, Friday, Saturday 

The Stansbury boys soccer team will host a state playoff game on Saturday, May 14 at 4 p.m. against the winner of Thursday’s, May 12 4 p.m. play-in game between Tooele and Maple Mountain. The Buffs will play at Maple Mountain.

Second-round games are scheduled for Tuesday, May 17 at home sites.

Tooele softball hosts Park City on Friday, May 13 at 4 p.m. in an elimination game. Stansbury will host a best-of-three series on Saturday, May 14 and possibly Monday, May 16 against the winner of Maple Mountain and Cottonwood. The Stallions’ first game will start at 1 p.m. with a second game at 3:30 p.m.

The Grantsville baseball team faces Manti at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at Spanish Fork High School in the 3A tournament in an elimination game. If Grantsville wins they play again at 7 p.m. at UVU.

Grantsville softball battles North Sanpete at 12:15 p.m. at Spanish Fork Softball Complex Field 2 on Thursday.

5A state baseball playoff matchups have not been determined as of Wednesday.