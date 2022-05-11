Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

May 11, 2022
State playoff games set for Thursday, Friday, Saturday 

 

The Stansbury boys soccer team will host a state playoff game on Saturday, May 14 at 4 p.m. against the winner of Thursday’s, May 12  4 p.m. play-in game between Tooele and Maple Mountain. The Buffs will play at Maple Mountain.

Second-round games are scheduled for Tuesday, May 17 at home sites. 

Tooele softball hosts Park City on Friday, May 13 at 4 p.m. in an elimination game. Stansbury will host a best-of-three series on Saturday, May 14 and possibly Monday, May 16 against the winner of Maple Mountain and Cottonwood. The Stallions’ first game will start at 1 p.m. with a second game at 3:30 p.m. 

The Grantsville baseball team faces Manti at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at Spanish Fork High School in the 3A tournament in an elimination game. If Grantsville wins they play again at 7 p.m. at UVU.

Grantsville softball battles North Sanpete at 12:15 p.m. at Spanish Fork Softball Complex Field 2 on Thursday.

5A state baseball playoff matchups have not been determined as of Wednesday.

 

Mark Watson

Sports Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Mark directs all editorial coverage of sports in addition to reporting on a wide range of events from high school football to international racing. He has a wealth of journalism experience, having worked for four other newspapers in the state. Mark grew up in Tooele County and graduated from Grantsville High School and Brigham Young University.

Latest posts by Mark Watson (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top