State Republicans do business in Tooele County

At the invitation of Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne, the Utah State Republican Party came to Tooele County on Saturday. The central committee met at Legends Hall at the Utah Motorsports Campus. The committee consists of state party officers, various Republican state elected public officials, and representatives from each county’s Republican Party, including each county party chair and vice chairperson, elected at county conventions. Lunch was provided by a local restaurant and some State Central Committee members stayed in Tooele County hotels and ate at local restaurants, according to Milne. The agenda for Saturday’s meeting included approving the venue and date for the state Republican Party convention, balloting procedures for organizing conventions, a variety of state party constitution and by-laws amendments, resolutions, and reports from various Republican state office holders, party committees and auxiliaries.