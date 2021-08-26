State Route 112 project update

Like a cake without frosting isn’t finished, the new asphalt on state Route 112 is getting a chip seal top coat.

Phase 2 of paving work on SR-112, which consists of adding a final asphalt coating to the top of the new pavement, continues this week, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

This top pavement layer is called a chip seal and lasts more than seven years, protecting the new asphalt underneath it.

UDOT describes the chip seal process as sweeping the existing asphalt and placing a liquid asphalt material on top of the pavement. Gravel is then placed on top of the liquid asphalt and rolled into it. After a few days, the gravel is swept and a final liquid asphalt material will be placed, sealing everything together.

The final product is a regularly paved road. By adding the chip seal protective coating, the pavement will last longer before it needs to be repaved.

This significantly reduces the impact on drivers and residents in the future, according to UDOT.

During this time, the speed limit is reduced to 40 mph on SR-112. UDOT encourages drivers to reduce their speed and maintain adequate space between themselves and other drivers.

One-way flagging operations will be in place between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Drivers can expect up to 15-minute delays when traveling in the area. Loose gravel may be present in the construction zone. Area residents and businesses can expect temporary intermittent closures of up to 20 minutes as paving work passes through the area.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes such as S.R. 138 and S.R. 36. Work is expected to be completed by this weekend.

Some Tooele County residents were confused, as prior to the Country Fan Fest it appeared that work on SR-112 was complete with a new asphalt surface with striping and work stopped.

UDOT stopped work on SR-112 and put temporary striping on the road to accommodate the traffic for Country Fan Fest.

UDOT had planned to return to SR-112 after Country Fan Fest and complete the final chip seal top coat and apply permanent striping, according to UDOT.