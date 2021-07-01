Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

July 1, 2021
State Route 112 work causes delays

After being delayed by equipment related causes, the Utah Department of Transportation has started paving work on state Route 112.

SR-112 runs between Tooele City and Granstville.

Drivers can expect up to 15 minute delays when traveling through the area, according to UDOT officials.

UDOT encourages drivers to use alternate routes, such as S.R. 138 and S.R. 36. Work is expected to continue through the summer.

Area residents and businesses can expect construction related noise and dust as well as the travel delays, according to UDOT.

The paving work will require the full closure of the S.R. 112/600 W. intersection and the S.R. 112/200 W. intersection. The dates of those closures will change from the original announced date due to the delay. Those closure dates will be announced in the near future, according to UDOT.

Updates on UDOT construction in Tooele County can be found on the Facebook page “UDOT Tooele Valley Construction Projects.”

 

