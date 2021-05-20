State Route 138 closure this weekend

Castle Rock Drive to Village Boulevard closed Saturday - Monday mornings ♦

Another road closure is planned for residents and travelers on state Route 138 in the Village Boulevard area, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

SR-138 between Castle Rock Drive and Village Boulevard will be fully closed this weekend, according to UDOT.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. on Saturday, May 22 and continue through 5 a.m. on Monday, May 24.

Access for area residents and businesses will be maintained with temporary intermittent closures to allow the paving work to pass, according to UDOT.

Road closures east of Castle Rock Drive last weekend allowed crews to repave the section of SR-138 between state Route 36 and immediately east of Castle Rock Drive. With the exception of brief intermittent closures during non-commute times for strping, no more closures of this section of SR-138 are planned, according to UDOT.

Last weekend’s closures caused confusion, frustration, and some reported property damage from drivers trying to get around the construction, according to local residents.

In response to an email from a Stansbury resident concerning last weekend’s closures, UDOT wrote; “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate you bringing these issues up to us. We recognize the road closure created significant impacts to area neighborhoods…”

UDOT said last weekend’s road closures were planned to complete as much work as possible in a short period of time, thus avoiding the impact of extended road construction.

Unfortunately, UDOT said, there were not many alternative routes available in the area.

Work on SR-138 will continue westward to state Route 112.

After this weekend, the plan is to keep one lane open to one direction of travel with one-way flagging operations. Drivers can expect up to 15-minute delays and travel on uneven surfaces.

Area residents may also experience up to 20 minute intermittent closures as paving work passes through intersections.

Construction related noise, dust, and minor delays may also be experienced.