State says drinking water is safe from COVID-19

No need to stock up on surplus bottled water because of coronavirus scare

The public water supply is safe, according to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality.

In the case of quarantine or outbreak related to the coronavirus, public drinking water systems are designed to continuously deliver safe drinking water.

“Drinking water treatment and disinfection has effectively protected Utah’s population for many decades. These protections will safeguard residents against drinking-water-borne viral infections — including coronavirus,” said Marie Owens, director of DEQ’s Division of Drinking Water. “There is no need for residents to stock up on surplus bottled water in preparation for a potential outbreak of coronavirus.”