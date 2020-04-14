State says: wear mask, stay home, and get tested

Tooele County Health Department officials met Monday to discuss updates related to the spread of COVID-19 in Tooele County.

As of Monday, at 4 p.m., Tooele County had 34 confirmed cases of the virus, according to a report from the health department.

Among these cases, there have been four hospitalizations.

Not all four of these patients are still in the hospital. The four cases are an accumulation over time, according to Amy Bate, spokesperson for the Tooele County Health Department

There are no reported deaths from the virus in Tooele County at this time, according to Bate.

Emergency medical service guidelines have been moved up to yellow. This means that emergency medical responders will arrive on scene in extra personal protective equipment.

The number of questions asked by dispatch when a call is placed will increase in order for first responders to prepare themselves before arriving on scene.

Gov. Gary Herbert has extended his “stay safe, stay home” directive until the end of April.

In his statement extending the directive Herbert said that staying home during the next two weeks, except for essential business, was crucial to slow the spread of the virus.

Herbert also said that anyone going out in public should wear a mask.

According to the report from the health department, there is a survey which at testutah.com which allows individuals to analyze their symptoms.

If enough symptoms are present, the survey will direct them to a nearby site to be tested for the virus.

State epidemiologist Angela Dunn announced new criteria for qualifying for a COVID-19 test during the state briefing on Monday afternoon.

In addition to the symptoms of fever, or cough, or shortness of breath, the state now includes muscle aches and pains, decreased sense of taste or smell, and a sore throat as symptoms that trigger the need for a COVID-19 test.

With increased testing capacity, Dunn encouraged anybody with one of these six symptoms to be tested. Currently the state has unused testing capacity, she said.

While the growth rate of COVID-19 appears to be declining in the past several days, with the 14-day incubation period it takes two weeks of data to establish a trend, according to Dunn.

“We need more people tested to understand the burden of the beast throughout Utah,” Dunn said.

Information on testing can be found at https://coronavirus.utah.gov/testing-locations/.