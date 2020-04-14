State scraps wireless travel declaration notice

Message boards will now relay website info to inbound drivers ♦

Sometimes hi-tech solutions don’t work the way they were planned.

That’s what state of Utah officials discovered as they tried to implement Gov. Gary Herbert’s executive order that requires all travelers entering Utah complete a declaration upon entering the state.

Herbert issued an executive order on April 9, 2020 that requires all travelers entering Utah to complete a declaration, or survey, listing their contact information, travel plans, and information about COVID-19 symptoms and exposure.

The plan was to alert travelers as they cross the border into Utah by a wireless emergency alert on their cell phone.

But technical difficulties led to the abandonment of the wireless technology in favor of lower-tech variable message signs.

“Earlier today, the Utah Division of Emergency Management discontinued the use of the Wireless Emergency Alert system to target alerts at Utah’s state line areas,” said Joe Dougherty, spokesman for the Utah Division of Emergency Management on Monday.

“Instead of a Wireless Emergency Alert, the Utah Department of Transportation will deploy variable message signs that indicate motorists should visit entry.utah.gov. These signs will display a message similar to the WEA.”

Airline passengers at Salt Lake City International Airport will continue receiving a postcard with a QR code and link to the health declaration form, according to Dougherty.

As the state tried to set up the wireless alert, they encountered some problems. The alert was intended to go to motorists that were crossing the border into Utah. Because the technology is not perfect, sometimes people who were miles away received the alert, according to Dougherty.

“We have compassion for the residents who live well outside of the intended alerting area, some of whom were 80 miles away,” Dougherty said. “We heard that some of them received the alert more than 15 times. The system is not supposed to work that way. Phones are supposed to recognize the alert no more than once per alert message.”

The data submitted through the travel declaration is designed to help the state’s efforts to trace and mitigate COVID-19. Through the declaration the state is able to inform travelers about public orders in Utah, and isolate incidents and notify anyone who may be affected, according to Dougherty.

The state will store personal and health-related information collected from the declaration form in a secure environment and will limit who has access to the data. All personal and health-related information will be transferred to the Utah Department of Health for any needed follow-up. No unique identifiers will be provided for any public reporting, according to the Utah Division of Emergency Management.

Motorists will not be stopped for failing to fill out the declaration form. There are no manned checkpoints on Utah roads for this executive order. Each motorist is expected to fill out the declaration form one time.

Highway points of entry where the declaration is to be filled out include: I-15 at the Arizona border, US-89 north of Kanab, US-491/191 at Monticello, I-70 at the Colorado border, US-40 at the Colorado border, I-80 at the Wyoming border, I-15 at the Idaho border, I-84 at the Idaho border and I-80 at the Nevada border.

“The future for the technology is bright,” said Dougherty. “We look forward to continued conversations with our federal partners and the wireless carriers as we work toward more precise alerting in the future. In the meantime, the technology is still available for AMBER Alerts and other emergency messages that may need to be sent to wider areas of the state.”