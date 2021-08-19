State Superintendent helps kickoff new school year

Utah State School Superintendent Sydnee Dickson was the keynote speaker for the Tooele County School District’s 2021 opening institute at the Tooele High School Auditorium on Wednesday morning.

The opening institute is a gathering of the school district’s employees for training, recognition and inspiration to kick off the new school year.

Dickson used Olympic horse jumping and other Olympic sports to teach about teamwork and collaboration. She encouraged teachers and administrators to be creative and use their experience to make classrooms and schools a place of learning for all students.