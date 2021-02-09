State to drop vaccine age to 65 by March

Some medical conditions to be included in vaccines ♦

COVID-19 vaccinations will soon be available to a wider variety of individuals.

COVID-19 vaccines are now available for healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, first responders, individuals over 70 years old, and K-12 teachers and staff.

On March 1, anyone between the ages of 65 to 69 years old and anyone older than 18 with specified medical conditions will be able to be vaccinated, according to a press release from the Utah Department of Health.

Individuals in these groups should not call their local health department or attempt to make appointments to receive the vaccine right away, according to UDOH.

Local health departments are currently focused on vaccinating people older than 70, according to the UDOH.

“Trying to contact local health departments right now could slow that process down and delay vaccine availability for future groups,” wrote UDOH officials in their press release.

Public announcements will be made when registration opens for these groups later this month.

Approximately 400,000 people will qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine in one of these categories. UDOH warned “it may take you several tries before you can get one (appointment for a vaccine).”

Current qualified individuals can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at tooelehealth.org or by calling 435-277-2484, according to Amy Bate, public information officer at the Tooele County Health Department.

Currently, Tooele County has seen 6,110 positive cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a report by the Utah Department of Health.

There have also been 181 hospitalizations and 25 deaths in the county.

On Thursday, there were 5,410 positive cases of the virus, 178 hospitalizations, and 23 deaths, according to a report by the Tooele County Health Department.

This means that two individuals living in the county have died from COVID-19 since the health department released their report on Thursday.

In Utah State there have been 355,122 positive cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, 13,889 hospitalizations, and 1,738 deaths, according to the report released by the Utah Department of Health.

2,079,688 individuals living in the state have been tested for the virus and 417,024 vaccines have been administered thus far.