State wants county to hire mental health contract monitor

County proposes new position to audit $2M in substance abuse and mental health funds flowing to Valley Behavioral Health

Tooele County may soon be looking to fill a new position for someone to monitor the county’s contract with Valley Behavioral Health.

The Tooele County Commission held the first reading of a budget adjustment to add a new position to the County Auditor’s office during its meeting Tuesday night at the County Building.

“The primary responsibility for this position would be to monitor and audit the approximate $2 million in funds that flow from the state to Valley Behavioral Health through the county,” said Tooele County Auditor Alison McCoy.

The county has a contract with VBH to provide substance abuse and mental health services using state and federal funds.

The Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health, a part of the state Department of Human Services, recommended the creation of the monitor position in a routine audit report earlier this year.

“This person would be specifically focused on the agreement with Valley Behavioral Health,” McCoy said. “They would oversee and evaluate the patient load and programs, making sure that services are being delivered as they should be.”

The base salary for the position is $75,000 annually, with 75 % of the person’s time directed at VBH and the remaining 25% at other duties in the auditor’s office, according to McCoy.

Eventually the position will be funded by additional grant revenue from the state, McCoy said.

There is no timeline for filling the position yet. The County Commission needs to approve the budget adjustment to include the new position before the hiring process can start, she said.

The County Commission may approve the new position after the second reading of the budget adjustment at its next meeting.