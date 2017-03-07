State will pay wildfire costs if cities help with prevention

Financial help to fight wildfires within Tooele City limits could soon be available from the state, according to the city’s fire chief.

During a work session Wednesday, Tooele City Fire Chief Bucky Whitehouse explained to the city council and staff leaders about SB 122 that was passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor in 2016. The bill modifies procedures surrounding the management of wildfires throughout the state.

“This is primarily an information session for you tonight, and the city needs to move forward by July if it wants to participate,” Whitehouse said. “Senate Bill 122 created the need for counties and municipalities to participate in catastrophic wildfire reduction strategies.”

“We have wildfire risks within Tooele City limits that we need to start to assess and deal with,” Whitehouse said. “When you factor in all the ground Tooele owns in Settlement Canyon, including Camp Wapiti and the foothills on the south and land on the north, west and east of Tooele — we have major wildfire risk.”

Tooele City has a deadline of July 1 to enter into an agreement with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands to participate in the program to receive financial help. Then, the city has two years to develop plans and strategies to mitigate the chance of wildfires within city limits.

According to SB 122, a city, town, county or special district that enters into a cooperative agreement may be eligible to have the costs of catastrophic wildland fire suppression paid by the state. The bill appropriates $4.8 million to the Wildland Suppression Fund.

“If you (Tooele City) opt in, you are basically taking out an insurance policy from the state in case we have a catastrophic fire within the city’s boundaries,” Whitehouse said. “This is an important program we should participate in.”

The chief said the cost of fighting wildfires could be devastating for Tooele City.

“From 2012 to 2016 during the wildfire season, there were significant events that occurred in some rural areas where the municipalities weren’t able to pay for all the costs to suppress wildfires and they needed state assistance,” Whitehouse said. “In some cases, the bills reached from $250,000 to $1 million to suppress the fires.”

He said a wildfire in Vernon last year cost $976,000 to suppress. A fire within Settlement Canyon could require aircraft that would drive up the cost, he added.

Whitehouse said the state forestry division conducted a 10-year assessment of wildfire occurrences around the Tooele City area.

“According to the assessment, Tooele would need to come up with $20,838 in the form of various wildfire prevention activities,” he said. The city would be required to document its plan and list existing wildfire prevention programs and plans for the future aas part of this agreement with the forestry division.

The state will pay for the cost of battling wildfires if they are called in by a municipal fire department after the local department makes an initial attack.

“If a wildfire gets out of control after an initial response by the city, the state would take over and help fight the fire and pay the cost of battling the fire according to this new program,” said Tooele County Fire Warden Dan Walton. This is contingent on the citythe adhering to its contract to provide prevention measures such as weed control, traning for firefighters and other types of prevention activities. In the past, the state only provided a portion of the cost.

The same program will be presented to Tooele County and Grantsville City.