Statewide 7-day average of new COVID cases drops

State distributing PPE to schools ♦

Local health officials have updated news related to the virus, with cases continuing to rise.

Tooele County has seen 583 positive cases of the virus throughout the pandemic, according to a report released bi-weekly by the Tooele County Health Department,

The state Coronavirus website shows 450 of those cases were in Tooele Valley and 133 were in the rest of Tooele County.

There have been 30 hospitalizations, but only one individual is currently being treated at a hospital outside of Tooele County, according to Amy Bate, with the health department.

The report showed that there have been no deaths because of the virus in Tooele County.

According to the report, 574,560 individuals living in Utah have been tested for the virus with 44,390 COVID-19 cases of the virus reported, or 7.7% of people tested.

A total of 2,642 Utahns have been hospitalized with COVID-19 with 193 COVID-19 patients currently in Utah hospitals.

Hospitals in Utah report that 45% of their non-ICU beds were occupied and 60% of their ICU beds were occupied. Statewide, 13.6% of ventilators are in use.

There have been 345 deaths in the state because of COVID-19.

According to the report, the seven-day average number of cases for the state is 400, with a recovery rate of 77%. The seven-day average peaked at 671 on July 12.

The State of Utah’s COVID-19 response Unified Command has made the decision to provide teachers and staff members with 250,000 masks and 100,000 face shields, according to the report.

They will also distribute a one-time personal protective equipment “push pack” for every school district to use while districts work on getting access to their own PPE.

The pack will include 5 KN95 masks and two face shields for every teacher and staff member working at the school districts.

According to the report, they anticipate supporting approximately 28,000 teachers and 16,000 staff members.