Statewide cases continue to rise

State releases online business guide to reduce transmission and keep economy open ♦

Tooele County Health officials reiterate the importance of wearing masks and practicing social distancing as a new executive order was released by the governor because of a spike in recent positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

As of Monday evening, Tooele County has seen 234 cases of the virus throughout the course of the pandemic.

There have been 12 hospitalizations of Tooele County residents for COVID-19, but no Tooele County residents are currently hospitalized.

No individuals in the county have died because of the virus.

Currently Tooele County is still in the yellow or “low risk” phase of the virus, per an executive order released by Governor Gary Herbert on June 26.

“No one is more eager to see a return to normal life than I am,” the governor tweeted on June 24. “But we need to prepare ourselves for a lengthy effort to keep ourselves safe by taking common sense precautions, especially through mask wearing, so that we can stay open.”

Herbert stated that the order shall remain in place for the state until 11:59 p.m. on July 10.

After which case numbers and data will be reviewed to determine if the color code will be changed.

Utah State has seen 21,664 Cases of the virus total with 1,417 total hospitalizations throughout the course of the virus.

This is compared to 19,374 cases on June 25.

The Utah Department of Health has released a business manual which offers employees a plan to better protect their business and prevent additional spread of the virus.

The plan is designed to offer guidelines to businesses no matter what phase of the virus recovery plan is in place.

The manual gives businesses guidelines of what to do if an employee tests positive for the virus and includes questions that business owners can click on to gain more information, according to UDOH officials.

The manual also covers how to clean a business establishment if an individual has tested positive.

The guide can be found at coronavirus.utah.gov/business/