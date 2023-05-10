Statewide Stamp Out Hunger food drive on Saturday

Utah Food Bank and letter carriers team up to fight hunger ♦

Letter carriers statewide will collect non-perishable food placed in blue reminder bags and left near mailboxes by no later than 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 13 as part of the 31st “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive

The food collected will be used statewide to help the 289,000 Utahns facing hunger.

Local letter carriers will collect and deliver food donations to Utah Food Bank and its statewide network of 216 partner agencies. All donations will be distributed to food pantries located in the community where the donation is made. With inflation causing increased need, Utah Food Bank and their partner agencies are eagerly anticipating the success of this food drive.

Alternatively, donations can be dropped off at local food pantries.

Donated food should be commercially packaged, non-perishable items with an emphasis on items that are low in sodium, sugar, and corn syrup. Most needed food items include beef stew, chili, peanut butter, boxed meals and canned meats. To encourage participation, reminder postcards and bags will be placed in mailboxes this week.

“Donations received through this food drive come at a crucial time as school gets out and many kids are left without access to school meal programs,” said Ginette Bott, Utah Food Bank President and CEO. “Community support of this effort will truly make a difference in the lives of the 1 in 9 Utah kids who are unsure where their next meal is coming from. We are still experiencing elevated levels of need in line with what we saw during the height of the pandemic, thanks to inflation creating tighter food budgets for Utahns.”

The 31st annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is sponsored nationally by the National Association of Letter Carriers in conjunction with the National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association and United States Postal Service. For further information, visit UtahFoodBank.org.

Founded in 1904, Utah Food Bank has operated under various names but remains true to its mission of fighting hunger statewide by providing food to a statewide network of 230 emergency food pantries and agencies. Last fiscal year, Utah Food Bank distributed 67.3 million pounds of food and goods, the equivalent of approximately 56.1 million meals, to families and individuals in need. For more information about Utah Food Bank, visit www.utahfoodbank.org