Statue that honors Vietnam War soldiers progressing

Bronze statue to be placed in Tooele City Veterans Memorial Park in May; donations still being accepted to help pay for $54K project

A bronze statue featuring a Vietnam War soldier and his tracker dog will be placed at Tooele City Veterans Memorial Park in May.

Mavin Hitesman, a local artist, along with a company called the Foundry, are creating the $54,000 statue.

The 8-foot-tall, nearly 5-foot-wide statue features a tracker soldier and his Labrador dog.

Hitesman said he spoke to officials at City Hall when he realized he wanted to create a sculpture for Veteran’s Memorial Park in Tooele.

“I talked to the person who was over the parks department at the time and I said, ‘have you thought about putting a sculpture in the park?’” Hitesman said. “She was like ‘yeah sure.’ So, we kind of discussed what time period and the Vietnam guys came home and they had a really crappy reception from the American people. So we thought, ‘let’s do a Vietnam guy.”’

Hitesman said that his idea to sculpt a tracker team came after he researched the Vietnam War.

“I was researching all of the equipment that the guys in Vietnam wore and as I was doing that, I came across a Labrador,” he said. “Most of the time you see shepherds. So, I was like, what is the story here? Then, I saw it was a tracker team.”

During the Vietnam War, certain soldiers volunteered to go over to Malaysia and become highly trained, along with their dogs — which were usually Labradors — by the British and the Malaysian military. When they were finished training, they would go back to Vietnam and begin their service. Their job was to reestablish contact with the enemy, keep watch for possible enemy activities, and locate lost or missing friendly personnel. The methods that they used were visual and canine tactical tracking. Because the British weren’t supposed to be involved in the war, the combat records of the soldiers were never recorded.

“It was a good story, having this group that nobody really knows about, giving them recognition,” Hitesman said. “Also, giving the working dogs the recognition, they deserve too. Because when they came home, they left a lot of the dogs in Vietnam.”

Currently the 400-pound statue is on track to be completed for a Memorial Day ribbon cutting and unveiling. The ribbon cutting will take place at 11 a.m. and the unveiling will be right after noon that day in the park. The community is encouraged to attend.

The tracker team will be placed on the southeast end of the park by the flags and will be ground level so the community can see all of the details, according to Holly Tippetts, recreation and events specialist for Tooele City.

“Our Veterans Park is so unique,” Tippetts said. “The whole purpose of the park is to honor Veterans. The parks and recreation department is so excited to work with the local artist and Tooele City to add another statue to the park.”

Funding for the statue has been all by donations, according to Tippetts. Life’s Worth Living Foundation, as well as other groups and citizens have donated.

Donations are still be accepted. Contact City Hall at 435-843-2143. Donations can also be sent to @VeteranMonument-Fundraiser on Venmo.

“Tooele City wishes to recognize the sacrifices made by our veterans,” said Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn. “Our freedom depends on the service of our military and we should never forget their commitment to our country.”