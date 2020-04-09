Stay home, stay safe – Dr. Al Parker would love to visit

For those needing a medical check-up, but are staying home to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic there is no need to worry— family medicine Dr. Al Parker will come to you.

“I love doing house calls. One of the things I’ve noticed is that people are kind of afraid to get out so I’m just trying to give them this option if they really want to see a doctor,” Parker said.

The Mountain West Medical Center physician started doing house calls when he began practicing medicine in Georgia in 1994. He continued the practice when he arrived in Tooele a little more than two years ago.

The doctor is accustomed to doing one house call per day, but with COVID-19 he’s increased those visits to three or four per day.

“Since the house calls I do are mostly for the elderly it helps me understand what their home situation is like and it helps me make better decisions as far as taking care of them,” Parker said.

Patients can consult with physicians via telephone or online, but for the elderly those methods can be a bit daunting.

“The problem I find with my elderly patients is they’re not all very technologically capable of doing some of the things that are necessary and sometimes it is not all that easy for them to hear or speak because of health problems. It is easier for me to take care of them in person versus doing it over the phone or via the computer,” Parker said.

The goal is to keep people healthy at home through the pandemic.

“House calls are mostly to help my patients maintain their health so that they can be in a better situation as far as warding off COVID,” he said. “We can screen them over the phone to decide what the situation is like before I take off and go into their home,” the doctor said.

Most of the home visits are primarily to do follow-ups for diabetes, high blood pressure, and well visits. The doctor said it is important that this high-at-risk population stay home, lessen their risk and be safe.

To schedule an appointment in clinic or through TeleHealth via your phone or electronic device or for a house call or TeleHealth appointment, call Dr. Parker’s clinic at 435-843-2634. Dr. Parker sees patients of all ages from 0 to 105 and is located in the building behind Mountain West Medical Center at 196 E 2000 N, Suite 106.