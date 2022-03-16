Stay safe while driving during daylight savings time

Dark roads, drowsy drivers, dangerous driving ♦

With the time change this past weekend, Zero Fatalities, an organization aimed at preventing deaths on Utah roads, highlighted the travel risks associated with the time change and provided tips on how to stay safe.

Daylight saving time poses two potential risks, according to a press release by Zero Fatalities — poor visibility due to less light in the morning and drowsiness due to a change in driver’s sleep cycles.

Zero Fatalities encouraged all road users and commuters to be aware of the risks and plan accordingly, so that all travelers reach their destinations.

Driving during dark, dawn, or dusk increases a driver’s chances of a fatal crash, especially an auto-pedestrian crash.

“Starting Monday, the morning commute will be darker during peak travel times,” the press release read. “Road users need to be aware that visibility may be poor and make extra effort to see each other.”

Drivers should be on the lookout for bicyclists, pedestrians, and motorcyclists, according to the release.

They should also drive sober, eliminate distractions, and focus on the task of driving.

Parents should teach their children and teens that walk to school about potential risks and safety tips for daylight saving time.

Pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcyclists should do everything in their power to be seen by drivers.

Zero Fatalities suggested wearing reflective gear and lights, being predictable, using traffic safety devices, obey traffic laws, and make eye contact with drivers.

“With change comes adjustment for people, even an hour less of sleep,” Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol public information officer said. “We wanted to make sure people were prepared, especially with pedestrians. With the time change, it makes it darker for kids to walk to school in the mornings. We want people to be alert and awake and driving how they should.”

This year alone, there have been 12 pedestrian-related fatalities on Utah roads, with the average each year being 39. If this trend continues, by the end of the year, there could be over 45 pedestrian-vehicle fatalities.

To avoid drowsy driving, drivers should make sure they are awake and alert. If they are sleepy, drivers should pull over and rest. Drivers can set their alarm clock 15 minutes earlier if they go to bed 15 to 30 minutes before usual to avoid daylight saving-induced drowsiness.

“We just want people to know and be aware, so hopefully we can avoid some fatalities,” Roden said.

To learn more about drowsy driving or pedestrian safety, please visit zerofatalities.com