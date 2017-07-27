Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • AirMed crews used a mountain pasture in Ophir Canyon as a landing zone for their survival training exercises Wednesday morning.
  • AirMed crew members make a fire using equipment found on board rescue helicopters such as cotton balls smeared with Vaseline and jet fuel as part of their survival training exercises Wednesday afternoon.
  • Jason Brown taught Air Med crews how to filter and purify water as part of their survival training exercises Wednesday afternoon.
  • Air Med helicopter nurse Brandon Smoot uses a signal mirror as part of his survival training exercises Wednesday afternoon. The beam of light created by the mirror can be seen up to 25 miles.
  • AirMed crews learn from Erickson of potential mechanical failures and what to do as part of their survival training.
  • AirMed helicopter pilot Trevor Erickson flies over Tooele to his landing zone near 1000 North as part of his survival training exercises Wednesday afternoon.

July 27, 2017
Staying prepared

Local AirMed pilots, nurses, paramedics and support crews prepare for worst-case scenarios during survival skill training in Ophir Canyon  

AirMed employees are learning vital survival skills this week in Ophir Canyon.

“Each year we’re required to go through either a winter survival training session or a summer survival training session,” said Bobbie Carlisle, newborn ICU nurse stationed at the University of Utah Hospital.

“We need to learn what to do in case we go down (on a flight) and nobody is able to get to us for several hours,” she said.

Pilots, mechanics, nurses, paramedics and dispatchers are required to complete these sessions, she said. A session was held on Wednesday at an RV campground in Ophir Canyon. Another session was held there Thursday with a final session on Friday. Employees must attend one of the three sessions, said Carlisle who lives in Tooele

AirMed’s Tooele helipad, at 145 E. 1000 North, is home to one of the busiest ships in the company.

“Mainly because it covers such a big area with all the activity on I-80 out to Wendover and south to Five Mile Pass.” said AirMed Safety Chairman Randy Scott.

AirMed’s home base is at the University of Utah hospital with other pads in Layton, Park City, Nephi and Rock Springs, Wyoming.

A twin-engine helicopter is stationed at the U of U with single-engine helicopters at all the other bases. The single-engine choppers have a range of about 160 miles with speeds up to 160 mph.

Pilot Trevor Ericksen took off from the Tooele helipad at 9:21 a.m. on Wednesday and landed at the Ophir site at 9:34 a.m.

During the exercise, pilots showed AirMed employees where to find the emergency location transmitter (ELT), how to turn off the helicopter should the pilot be incapacitated, and other features of the ship.

Scott is in charge of finding locations each year for the survival training sessions. He worked with former Ophir Canyon Mayor Walt Shubert to find a good location in the canyon.

Scott said the 140 employees at AirMed gain a lot of satisfaction with their work.

“We don’t wish illness or injury on anyone, but we are proud to be able to transport patients to where they can get a high level of care,” Scott said.

“I don’t think the general public realizes that we are fortunate to have three Level 1 trauma centers here in northern Utah with the U of U, Intermountain Medical Center and Primary Children’s Hospital,” he said.

“We fly trauma, burns, medical, pediatric, neonate, high-risk OB and cardiac assist device patients 24 hours a day,” Carlisle said..

During their hours in Ophir, AirMed employees visited five areas in the canyon where they learned how to build an emergency shelter, how to start a fire, devices and ways to purify water, ways to signal for help and how to use the SPOT satellite GPS Messenger for off-the-grid messaging and emergency alerts.

AirMed officials said their employees are the best in the business. They said flight nurses need a minimum of five years experience in a Level 1 facility, and flight medics need a minimum of five years experience with a high-volume 911 agency. Helicopter pilots need 2,000 hours of flight experience before they can work for AirMed.

Mark Watson

Sports Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Mark directs all editorial coverage of sports in addition to reporting on a wide range of events from high school football to international racing. He has a wealth of journalism experience, having worked for four other newspapers in the state. Mark grew up in Tooele County and graduated from Grantsville High School and Brigham Young University.

Latest posts by Mark Watson (see all)

