Stericycle drops plan to build in county

Citing water costs, company won’t build $15M medical waste incinerator at 40-acre Rowley site ♦

A company that operates a medical waste incinerator in North Salt Lake City has pulled the plug on its plan to relocate to Tooele County, opting instead to leave the state.

Stericycle, an Illinois-based medical waste service company, announced last week that it has canceled plans initiated in 2013 to build a medical waste incinerator in Tooele County.

The new incinerator was to be built approximately 11 miles north of Interstate 80’s exit 77. It would have been on the east side of Rowley Road on a 40-acre parcel that Stericycle was negotiating to purchase from the School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration.

Company officials estimated the cost of the new facility at $15 million with around 30 employees.

“After continuing to work on the project it became clear that it was not financially or strategically feasible to build at the location in Tooele County,” said Jennifer Koening, Stericycle spokesperson.

Securing affordable water for the site became a problem, according to Koening.

Stericycle was faced with either drilling a well and installing an expensive treatment system to treat the brackish water, piping in water from a long distance, or trucking water in, she said.

In 2014, the Division of Air Quality fined Stericycle $2.3 million for air quality permit violations that occurred at Stericycle’s North Salt Lake facility between 2011 and 2013. But in a settlement agreement with Stericycle, the state offered the company half-off the fine if it relocated to Tooele County within three years of obtaining all state and local permits.

A Department of Environmental Quality official said state officials have not had time to review the impact of Stericycle’s decision on the settlement agreement.

Stericycle first approached Tooele County officials about relocating to the county in 2013.

Stericycle received a conditional use permit for an incinerator from the County Planning Commission in July 2014 after a 3-2 vote.

During the public hearing for the conditional use permit, some local citizens suggested that Stericycle should be placed near hazardous waste facilities further west in the county.

However, the SITLA property that Stericycle was looking at in the county was already zoned for general manufacturing, which allows incinerators as a conditional use.

Representatives of Stericycle also pointed out that medical waste incinerators are not classified as a hazardous industry by the state.

The conditional use permit required that Stericycle receive and comply with all required state and county permits. It also was required to submit a copy of all stack emission tests to the Tooele County Health Department.

The state issued air quality and solid waste permits to Stericycle for the Tooele site in 2017.

Stericycle’s North Salt Lake incinerator was built in 1989 and had become encroached by residential development and had maxed out its capacity.

The new incinerator would have been built with new technology to comply with the 2009 federal Clean Air Act, allowing the incinerator to double its capacity for waste processing while meeting clean air standards, according to company officials.

Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne said while he is indifferent to Stericycle’s decision, the relocation to Tooele County would have meant cleaner air for the state as compared to the operation in North Salt Lake because of the new technology.

“I regret that we won’t have the investment in capital on property that otherwise is not hospitable to development,” he said. “But it also means less argument against Tooele County by environmentalists.”

Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall said he was “reserved” about Stericycle’s decision to build north of his city.

“I wanted to know more about their pollution control systems,” he said. “We have many citizens employed at the salt facilities. I was worried about prevailing winds carrying pollutants over the solar salt ponds and possibly contaminating the salt.”

With Stericycle’s decision last week, Marshall said he doesn’t have to worry about 30 jobs jeopardizing an industry that employs 400.

Although Stericycle had not built its incinerator in Tooele County, it was a corporate sponsor of some local events, such as the Bit n’ Spur Rodeo.