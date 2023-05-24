Sterling Eagle Hour Club Night with Brazilian Dancing

Sterling Elementary School celebrated the culmination of the year Eagle Hour Club with a festival that included Brazilian Day dances on Thursday, May 18.

The school’s cafeteria was decorated with papers describing student’s favorite Eagle Hour Club activity and displays of their club’s work.

Outside, the students feasted on hotdogs, chips and snow cones while Portugal dual language students performed traditional Brazilian dances to share with the community what they have learned not only about the language but also about Brazilian culture.

The Eagle Hour Club is an enrichment program where each month the students participate in a hands-on skill or activity, like rocket building, robotics, 3D printing, lego creations, gardening and more.