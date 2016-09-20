Steve Bevan Patriots Tournament a success

The second annual Steve Bevan Patriots Tournament was held Sept. 11, 2016, at Oquirrh Hills Golf Course in Tooele. Mr. Bevan was a member of the local Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter #20 and his wish was that all proceeds from his golf tournaments be dedicated to local veterans programs. Mrs. Jolyn Bevan presented a check to Curtis Beckstrom, commander of DAV Chapter #20, in the amount of $5,500. The organizers would like to thank Steve’s sons, Matt and Jason Bevan, for their time, donations and commitment to this event. In addition, they would also like to thank the committee members for helping to coordinate the event and Tooele Moose Lodge #2031 for hosting the tournament and luncheon. A special thanks also goes out to Oquirrh Hills club professional Cody Lopez and the Tooele High School golf team for all their help and support, as well as to all the businesses that donated prizes and/or sponsored a hole. The organizers were amazed at how the community comes together to support local charity events as well as the local fraternal organizations.