Aug. 23, 1957 – Sept. 20, 2022

Beloved son and father, Steve Claud Thompson, 65, returned to Heaven Sept. 20, 2022, to be with his brothers and sister whom he dearly missed. Steve was born Aug. 23, 1957, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Claud L. Thompson and Carol Golden Thompson.

He was a member of the LDS church and participated in Boy Scouts of America. At an early age Steve had a fascination with cars, trucks and motorcycles, this passion stayed with him throughout his lifetime. He owned two classic corvettes that earned three trophies in various car shows. When he was young, he had an interest in all kinds of music and even played “Wipe Out” on the guitar for Governor Calvin Rampton.

Steve graduated from high school in 1974 and married Cherie Bowles right out of high school. Together they had their beautiful daughter Jenney, who was the main love of his life. Later they were divorced. He then served in the army for three and a half years and later was in a long-term relationship with Kathy Velencia. She had two children Tony and Trina.

Steve’s best friend was his brother Paul; they did everything together including joining the army and serving their time together in Berlin. They shared many interests including cars, racing, music, love for their dogs Augie and Ringo and taking care of their mom.

Steve is survived by his mom Carol; his daughter Jenney; three grandchildren Triston, Joey and Bryce; and four great-grandchildren Addie, Journi, Milo and Stella. He was preceded in death by his sister Janice Worsley, two brothers Larry and Paul, and both sets of grandparents.

Graveside service with military honors will be at the Tooele City Cemetery on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at 2 p.m.