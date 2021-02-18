Steven Dwight Miner, 65, returned to his Heavenly Father 11 Feb. 2021, in Tooele, Utah. He was born 15 Jan. 1956, in Tooele, Utah, to Keith Willard and Doris Olsen Miner, the youngest of five children.

He grew up in Tooele and attended Tooele schools. He was a member of FFA. Always a good athlete, he played football and basketball and was a letterman. He was president of his sophomore class, graduating in 1974.

Steven married Mireille (Nikki) Miner on 2 Jan. 2008. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on 23 Nov. 2010.

Steven worked at Tooele Army Depot and Deseret Chemical Depot as a chemical demilitarization technician retiring in Aug. 2010, after 30 years of service. He was a member and Elder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and previously served as president of the Sunday School.

One of Steven’s passions was body building, winning many awards and trophies. He loved to play his drums, and loved to travel. He and Nikki had traveled to many countries all over the world and loved the European countries the most, especially France. He was an avid gardener and always had a beautiful yard.

Steven loved and was proud of his children, and happy to be a grandfather.

He is survived by his wife Nikki and children from a previous marriage; daughters Aubrey Pierce (James), Cindi Tucker (Ronald) both of New Mexico;, son Neil Miner (Rebecca) of Montana; three grandchildren Everett, Oliver, and Briella; sisters Maureen (Joe) Brandon, Kathie Miner; brother Ged Miner. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Danny K. Miner.

Visitation will be Friday, 19 Feb. 2021, at Lindquist’s Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 East, Bountiful, Utah, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Funeral services Saturday, 20 Feb. 2021, at the LDS Chapel, 132 N. 570 East (off 7th Street) Tooele, visitation 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., funeral at 11 a.m., Interment will be in the Tooele City Cemetery. Condolence may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com