Stewart to hold town hall meeting at Tooele City Hall on Saturday

Rep. Chris Stewart will be in Tooele City on Saturday.

The Republican congressman from Utah’s 2nd Congressional District will hold a town hall meeting at Tooele City Hall from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

According to Stewart’s Facebook announcement of the town hall meeting, he will “discuss issues he’s working on in Congress on your behalf.”

March press releases from Stewart’s office highlighted the passing of three bills sponsored by Stewart: to require an investigation for a response to the Putin regime’s attempt to influence elections worldwide, to allow the State and Institutional Trust Lands Administration to acquire certain Bureau of Land Management land that would increase funding for public education in Utah, and to require the Treasury department to disclose information about Judgment Fund settlements.

Other March press releases from Stewart’s office explained that the congressman voted against the “for the People Act of 2019,” in part because it used federal tax dollars to fund elections and granted federal jurisdiction to elections. Another release highlighted Stewart’s joining with Republican members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence to call for the resignation of the committee’s chairman, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff.

Another press release from Stewart’s office discussed a report on the National Suicide Hotline Improvement Act of 2018, sponsored by Stewart.

As a member of the House Appropriations and Intelligence committees, Stewart has been interviewed on national media recently about both the Mueller report on alleged collusion between Russian officials and the Trump presidential campaign, and border security issues.

In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Stewart said he was disappointed when he heard Attorney General William Barr plans to release the Mueller report with redactions.

Stewart said the reason for his disappointment was not because he believes there will be great secrets in the redacted portions of the report.

Some parts of the report contain information on the grand jury, sources and methods, and ongoing legal cases that legally cannot or be made public, according to Stewart.

“The reason I didn’t want to see any redactions is I knew some conspiracy theorist, or others that are grasping at straws, would point to the redactions and say, ‘See the evidence is in there,’” he said.

Stewart referred to plans for the House to subpoena the unredacted report as “political silliness.”

“They want to subpoena regardless, because they want the court battle and the political battle,” Stewart said. “They want to keep this narrative alive. They don’t want to say what the Attorney General has said and what Mr. Mueller concluded, they don’t want to say there was no conspiracy. Let’s be honest with the American people, admit that, and move on.”

Responding to a question about the family separation policy at the border with Mexico, Stewart told CNN that “I don’t think there is a chance in the world that the president would go back to that.”

“We’ve got an enormous challenge on our border,” Stewart said. “It truly is a crisis but that policy isn’t going to fix it.”

Stewart was first elected to the Utah 2nd House District in 2012. Stewart grew up on a dairy farm in Cache Valley. He is a former U.S. Air Force pilot, an author, and was the CEO of a small business with consulting expertise in energy and the environment before being elected to Congress.

The town hall meeting will be held Saturday from 3-4 p.m. at Tooele City Hall, 90 N. Main Street in Tooele City.