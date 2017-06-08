StickShift returns for encore with Fridays on Vine series

StickShift returns for an encore performance at Fridays on Vine this week after an initial appearance last year.

“I heard a lot of good things about our performance last year all throughout the year from people here in Tooele,” said band member Alan Watts. He just finished his third year teaching orchestra at Tooele High School, but will move to a job in Roy next year.

Watts said his five-member group specializes in Texas swing, bluegrass, jazz, country and hot fiddle music styles. The band typically plays one gig per month.

“Our music is comparable to that of Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand,” Watts said. Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand and will wrap up the Fridays on Vine series on Aug. 11.

Watts sings and plays the fiddle and guitar. While studying music at Weber State in 2008, he helped form the group with fellow students.

“Since I was 7, I wanted a band, and I was determined that before I got out of college, I would find people to play with,” he said. “It was my idea, and people came along with me.”

Three of Watts’ Weber State classmates will join him in Tooele on Friday, along with percussionist Mike Kinney.

Matt Kinney plays the mandolin, Taylor Malmrose the bass and Ky Sealy the guitar. Four of the five musicians in the group also sing.

Watts said the audience will recognize some familiar songs like “Orange Blossom Special” and “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”

“I’m in education so I like to teach with my music. We wrote a song about the invention of television and Philo T. Farnsworth,” he said.

One of the reasons why Watts enjoys performing for people is the feeling he has uplifted them.

“I like that I can have a positive effect in the community and on the audience members,” he said. “It brings joy to people. That’s the main reason.”

Fridays on Vine concerts begin at 7 p.m. at the Pratt Aquatic Center Park, 200 W. Vine Street. Seating is limited and patrons are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Admission is free.