Stockton and Rush Valley to celebrate their communities

The towns of Rush Valley and Stockton will celebrate their communities and residents during celebrations this weekend.

Stockton Day kicks off with a flag raising at 7 a.m. at the park, followed by a fireman’s breakfast at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Burritos at the fireman’s breakfast will be $5.

An all-comers parade will begin at 10 a.m., featuring decorated bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, horses, floats and more. Residents interested in the parade should meet at the LDS church at 9:30 a.m.

The parade will also feature cars participating in the car show, which will be held at Alex Baker Memorial Park. Anyone with questions about the car show can contact Dan Rouggly at 907-382-1427.

The Stockton Princess Pageant will be held following the parade and will feature participants four to 14 years old.

There will be bingo at the park pavilion at 1 p.m. and entertainment from noon to 4 p.m. featuring magic, music and just-for-fun karaoke. Dinner will be available from Vista Linda on-site at 4 p.m. with music from the band Flashback.

Rush Valley Days start Thursday evening with a showing of Marvel’s “Doctor Strange” at the Rush Valley Town Hall at 9 p.m. Attendees should bring their own chairs and blankets. On Friday, residents will have the opportunity to watch Disney’s “Moana” at the town hall.

On Saturday, festivities kick off with a trap shoot in the field north of the town hall at 8 a.m. Participants will need to bring their own shotguns and ammunition, but clay pigeons will be provided. Anyone with questions on the trap shoot can contact Kevin Russell at 435-830-8707.

There will be a cake walk, pop ring toss and bounce house beginning at noon, with a horseshoe tournament at 1 p.m. Bingo, face painting and a water balloon toss will start at 2 p.m.

Rush Valley Days will have a taco bar with chips, salsa, a cookie and drink for dinner on Saturday at 4 p.m. Dinner is $25 for families or $5 per person and tickets for a drawing are included with the meal.

At 5 p.m., Guy Brown and Cooper Tolbert will perform a concert to wrap up the event.