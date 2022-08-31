Stockton boils drinking water

Permanent fix for water system carries $3 million price tag for town of 1,072 ♦

The boil water order for Stockton is over, for now.

Stockton Mayor Nando Meli Jr.announced on Tuesday that tests on Stockton’s water supply came back showing the water was potable, ending a boil water order that had been in effect as of Aug. 23.

Stockton’s main water supply is a surface water spring with a treatment system in Soldier Canyon.

Since the Jacob City Fire ravaged around 4,000 acres in Soldier Canyon in July near Stockton’s water supply, the city has been using a back up well powered by a generator.

However, the generator on the well failed on Aug. 23, forcing the town back to its surface water source, which caused the boil water order that remained in effect until water tests showed that the treatment plant was effective at cleaning the debris and sediment, leaving the water safe for consumption.

During an emergency meeting of the Stockton Town Council held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the pavilion at the Stockton baseball field, Meli outlined the town’s response to the water problem.

Floods and fires in the past have caused the water system to be shut down or boil water orders issued, but this time a more permanent solution is needed to assure a safe and adequate supply of water for the town’s 1,072 citizens, according to Meli Jr.

A complete fix — replacing the treatment system to bring it up to the standards needed, bringing permanent power to the town’s water system, adequate storage and replacing old pipes — carries a price tag of $3 million.

“If we aren’t able to get any state or federal grants or assistance, the town needs to borrow $3 million to build a replacement water system that is adequate and safe,” Meli said. “Without any assistance, to pay back that loan would require an additional $66 per month on people’s water bill.”

Meli said he has been working 40 to 50 hours a week on the town’s water problem.

Applying for state and federal assistance requires data on the local median adjusted gross income, a piece of information that has eluded past mayors, according to Meli, who while in his first-term as mayor is also a past town council member.

“We have sent out income surveys in the past but very few have been returned,” he said.

Meli pleaded with the town residents at Thursday night’s meeting to fill out and return an income survey to the state.

“Nobody here in Stockton will see or know how much you are paid,” Meli said. “It goes to one person at the state who opens the survey and enters the information. Your name doesn’t go into the computer. The survey is shredded after the data is entered. All we get is the final number of the median income. This is how you can help. This is how you can bring down that $3 million price tag.”

In the meantime the city is looking into a backup generator for the well and has applied for a state grant to bring permanent power to the town’s well.

This isn’t the first time the Stockton Town water system has caused problems for town residents.

Muddy water from high spring runoff in May 2005 clogged the Stockton Town water supply filtration system. It took a while for clean water flow to be restored to the town.

At the time, then Mayor Barry Thomas said while the current situation wasn’t all that wonderful, it was not as bad as the damage that was caused by the floods of 1983.

“Back then floods washed the whole water line away,” he said.

A control house on top of a 500,000 gallon 100-year-old water tank burned during a July 2014 wildfire. Concerns about fire retardant dropped on the fire along with melted chemicals from a newly installed cover caused a “no-use” order to be used for Stockton’s water system for three days.

During an October 2020 Tooele County Planning Commission meeting discussion of a rezone request for property just outside of the Town of Stockton, then Mayor Thomas Karjola said he agreed to a reference to the town’s water system as “dilapidated.”

Due to flooding on August 3, 2021, Stockton’s water supply intake was damaged. As crews work to repair the system, the town used their generator powered backup well. Residents were asked to not water outdoors or use irrigation water until the water intake was repaired.

In a letter to town residents after the Aug. 23, 2022 boil water order as a result of the Jacob City Fire, Meli wrote that if water use could not be conserved and a loan obtained to replace the water system, one of the options on the table might be the unincorporation of the town.

Past mayors have recognized that the town’s water supply is an issue, Meli said.

“When Mark Whitney was mayor he had an engineering firm draw up a plan for our water system,” Meli said. “The problem was financing the work that needed to be done.”

Meli said he is continuing to work with state and federal officials to find a long range solution to providing the town with a safe and consistent source of water.