Stockton boils drinking water

New water system carries $3 million price tag ♦

The Jacob City Fire may have put the nail in the coffin for Stockton’s beleaguered water system.

The fire has caused Stockton residents to be warned to boil their water before consuming it to kill possible water-borne disease causing organisms.

Floods and fires in the past have caused the water system to be shut down or boil water orders issued, but this time a more permanent solution is needed to assure a safe and adequate supply of water for the town’s 1,072 citizens, according to Nando Meli Jr., Stockton’s mayor.

Stockton’s main water supply is a spring with a treatment system in Soldier Canyon.

The Jacob City Fire didn’t touch the Stockton water system directly, but it burned and scorched the ground above the system’s collection point. Due to the risk of sediment and debris from runoff from the fire exceeding the capacity of the treatment system, the treatment system and spring water source were taken off line.

Since the Jacob City Fire the town has been relying on a back up well with a pump powered by a generator to supply water for the town’s approximate 220 water connections.

However, on Aug. 23, the generator failed, taking the backup well offline too.

While action is being taken to restore power to the backup well, the town has turned to the treatment plant and spring to provide water. However, the treatment system is not approved to treat water with high sediment content, requiring a boil water order until test results show the water is safe to drink.”

“We have already submitted some tests on the water, but we have to wait for the results to come back and show the water is safe before we can cancel the boil water order,” Meli said.

The town is also working on a replacement generator for the back up well, according to Meli.

The boil water order directs Stockton residents to not drink the water without first bringing the water to a rolling boil for three minutes.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice. Any recently stored water, drink or ice made recently should be discarded, states the drinking water warning issued by the town.

Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms that may cause symptoms such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk to infants, young children, some ledrley people and people with compromised immune systems, according to the drinking water warning.

While these symptoms may have other causes, the drinking water warning advises Stockton residents to seek medical advice if these symptoms persist.

During a special meeting of the Stockton Town Council held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the pavilion at the Stockton baseball field, Meli outlined the town’s response.

A complete fix — replacing the treatment system to bring it up to the standards needed, bringing permanent power to the town’s water system, adequate storage and replacing old pipes — carries a price tag of $3 million.

“If we aren’t able to get any state or federal grants or assistance, the town needs to borrow $3 million to build a replacement water system that is adequate and safe,” Meli said. “Without any assistance, to pay back that loan would require an additional $66 per month on people’s water bill.”

Meli said he has been working 40 to 50 hours a week on the town’s water problem.

Applying for state and federal assistance requires data on the local median adjusted gross income, a piece of information that has eluded past mayors, according to Meli, who while in his first-term as mayor is also a past town council member.

“We have sent out income surveys in the past but very few have been returned,” he said.

Meli pleaded with the toewn residents at Thursday night’s meeting to fill out and return an income survey to the state.

“Nobody here in Stockton will see or know how much you are paid,” Meli said. “It goes to one person at the state who opens the survey and enters the information. Your name doesn’t go into the computer. The survey is shredded after the data is entered. All we get is the final number of the median income. This is how you can help. This is how you can bring down that $3 million price tag.”