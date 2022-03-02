Stockton Justice Court vacancy

The deadline for applications for a justice court judge position in Stockton has been extended. The position will replace Judge Ron E. Powell who will retire in March.

To be considered for a justice court judgeship in Tooele County, candidates must be at least 25 years of age, a citizen of the United States, a Utah resident for at least three years, and have earned a high school diploma or GED.

In addition, candidates must be a resident of Tooele County or an adjacent county for at least six months immediately preceding appointment.

Information on judicial retention and performance evaluation is posted on the Utah State Court’s website at www.utcourts.gov under employment opportunities.

An application for judicial office form must be completed and is available on the court’s website, www.utcourts.gov/admin/jobs.

The salary range for the position is $6,145 to $11,060 per year and does not include benefits. For additional information, contact Laura Mott at 435-882-3877.

The deadline for applications is Monday, March 7, 2022 at 5 p.m. and should be sent to the attention of Amy Hernandez, Administrative Office of the Courts, P.O. Box 140241, Salt Lake City, UT, 84114-0241.

For an application or information, email amymh@utcourts.gov.

Utah law requires the Judicial Nominating Commission to submit three to five nominees to the mayor of Stockton, Nando Meli Jr., within 45 days of its first meeting.

Mayor Meli will then have 30 days in which to make a selection. His selection must then be ratified by the Stockton Town Council and certified by the Utah Judicial Council.