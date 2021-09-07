Stockton man arrested on five counts of sexual offenses

A Stockton man, Miles Gerber, was arrested last week and charged with five counts of sexual abuse of a 20-year old victim.

Gerber is being held without bail.

The Stockton Police Department was contacted by the 20-year-old victim on Aug. 24, who reported that they had been sexually abused by Gerber, according to a press release from the Stockton Police Department.

The victim was interviewed by police and told them that they had been sexually abused by Gerber since they were 10 years old. The victim told police that the abuse began in California, continued in Springville, and then in Stockton where Gerber resides, according to the press release.

The victim said that Gerber forced them to engage in sexual activities with him and performed sexual activities on her several times, according to the press release.

The victim stated that when they turned 18, that Gerber raped them several times and informed police that in November 2020, Gerber raped them again.

Police interviewed Gerber on Aug. 25 at the police station. He admitted to touching the victim inappropriately and forcing them to engage in oral sex with him, accodring to the press release.

Gerber stated that he knew it was wrong, because he was an adult and the victim was 16 and 17 at the time of the particular incidents, but he allowed it to happen. Gerber admitted to having sex with the victim when they turned 18 and said that was the first time, accodring to the press release.

He later also admitted that he had done it when they were 14 in Springville, according to the press release.

He told police that he didn’t remember one of the other rape incidents the victim informed police about.

Gerber has been charged with rape, a first-degree felony, forcible sodomy, also a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, second-degree felonies.

Gerber is being held at the Tooele County Detention Center without bail.