Stockton man charged with manslaughter in overdose death ♦

A female died as a result of an overdose of heroin in Stockton earlier this month and the alleged drug dealer has been charged with homicide.

William Camacho Johhnson has been charged in 3rd District Court with manslaughter, a second degree felony; distribution/offering/arranging distribution of a controlled substance, a first degree felony; and two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to court records.

Tooele County Major Crimes Task Force officers received information of drug distribution over the past month coming from a home on 740 North in Stockton, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the 3rd District Court.

On June 7, 2021, agents with the task force attempted to do a controlled buy of the drugs at the location. After they entered the residence, they were told the person they were buying the drugs from was out of heroin and was waiting for a restock, and they left without buying the heroin, according to the probable cause statement.

The probable cause statement said that later that evening Coire Gibson overdosed on heroin at that address where they had attempted the buy. Two rounds of Narcan were used to counteract the effects of the drug. Drug paraphernalia was found near Gibson after officers revived him, according to the probable cause statement.

On June 10, 2021, Stockton police officers were dispatched to 36 E. Dutch Avenue in reference to a deceased 21- year-old female suspected of overdosing on heroin. Officers located a clear baggie with marijuana leaves on the baggie underneath the deceased female’s body. The baggie had a black substance in the immediate vicinity of where the victim was found. Based on the officer’s training and experience, they recognized the black substance as heroin, according to the probable cause statement.

Officers spoke with the deceased female’s mother who confirmed that she drove the victim to the same 740 North address in Stockton where officers had previously attempted a controlled buy. The mother said Johnson gave the deceased woman heroin. The mother also said that Johnson told her the heroin was “straight fentanyl.” The mother told the officer that Johnson currently lives with Mr. Gibson, according to the probable cause statement.

Detectives detained Johnson and transported him to the police department to be interviewed.

Upon Johnson’s detention, officers searched him and found a white rock-like substance and a black tar-like substance in his pocket. A presumptive test of the white rock-like substance proved it to be methamphetamine. The black tar-like substance tested positive for heroin. Johnson was interviewed at the station, where he admitted to being in possession of illegal narcotics with the intent to distribute and possession of paraphernalia, according to the probable cause statement.

Johnson was charged in 3rd District Court with manslaughter, distribution/offering/arranging distribution of a controlled substance and two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to court records.

A court hearing is scheduled for Johnson on June 28. He is being held without bail, according to a court order.

