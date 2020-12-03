Stockton man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

A Stockton man has been charged in the 3rd District Court with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The charges came after the Utah Attorney General’s Interagency Crimes Against Children’s Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence in Tooele County. As a result Marcus L. Memmott, 23 is being held in the Tooele County Detention Center.

Files, images and videos, of child pornography were distributed from an IP address to law enforcement officials over a peer-to-peer program Oct. 20. The internet provider, in response to a court order, reported that the subscriber resided in the Tooele County area, according to arresting documents obtained from the Tooele County Detention Center.

The ICAC Task Force obtained a search warrant and executed it on the reported Tooele County address on Nov. 18.

Police made contact with several individuals living at the address, one was Marcus L. Memmott.

After a Miranda interview, Marcus L. Memmott provided the passcode to his cell phone and explained which electronic devices belonged to him, according to the arresting documents.

Memmott said he was the was the owner and sole user of the electronic items mentioned, including a Samsung Galaxy S10+ cell phone, but he denied using a P2P program or viewing child pornography.

After reviewing what was on Marcus L. Memmott’s cell phone, evidence was found of child pornography on his cell phone in the phone’s photo gallery, which was also tied to an email containing Marcus L. Memmott’s name, according to the arresting documents.

Marcus L. Memmott confirmed that he was the owner of the email, but did not admit to viewing the pornography, the arresting documents state.

Evidence of child pornography was found on a cell phone that belongs to and was exclusively used by Marcus Memmott. He was the only person who knew the passcode pattern to his cell phone, according to the documents.

Marcus L. Memmott was booked into the Tooele County Jail on 10 counts of second degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor.

The ICAC Task Force requested a high bail, stating that Marcus L. Memmott “poses a high threat to his family and the community” based on the sexual acts found on his phone.

The acts found on the phone involved a female child who was the same age as a female child that resides with Marcus L. Memmott, according to the arresting documents.

Marcus L. Memmott has continued to deny the charges of which he was accused.

The charges against Marcus L. Memmott were originally filed by the Tooele County Attorney’s Office, but were dismissed due to a potential conflict of interest. The Attorney General’s Office took the case and refiled the charges, according to the Tooele County Attorney’s Office.

Third District Court Judge Diana Gibson issued an order to release Marcus L. Memmott to his mother on Dec. 3, subject to conditions ordered by the court orally from the bench.

An arrest warrant was issued for Matthew Memmott, 18, for 10 counts of sexual exploitation a minor on Dec. 2. The address on the warrant is the same address that was listed for Marcus L. Memmott, according to Utah court records.