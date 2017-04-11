Stockton man faces charges for drug use and assaulting officer

A Stockton man is facing a number of misdemeanor charges in connection with use of methamphetamine and assaulting a Tooele County Sheriff’s deputy.

Joseph R. Nelson, 39, is charged with misdemeanor counts of possession or use of a controlled substance, assault against a police officer, interference with an arresting officer, assault and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stockton police were dispatched to a residence on Rogers Street on reports of a man under the influence of methamphetamine and being violent around 10:51 p.m. on Sunday, according to a probable cause statement. When Stockton police arrived, Nelson was on the front porch yelling at a family member and exhibited physical signs of impairment consistent with methamphetamine use.

Nelson told police he was not on any controlled substances when asked and was fidgeting with his pockets, the statement said. He refused to answer questions about any weapons and the arresting officer put Nelson in a control hold to frisk him.

When Nelson tensed up and resisted the frisk attempt, the officer told him he would need to be placed in handcuffs for their safety, said the probable cause statement. Nelson began to fight with the officer by pulling away and pushing them.

During the altercation, three Tooele County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to assist, the statement said. Nelson began to struggle with the three deputies when they attempted to subdue him and Nelson was warned to stop fighting or an officer would use a Taser on him.

Shortly thereafter, Nelson pulled his leg free from the officer attempting to hold his legs and made motion to kick them in the head, the probable cause statement said. One of the officers used their Taser and it prevented the deputy from being kicked.

Law enforcement managed to take Nelson to the ground and he was arrested and transported to the Tooele County Detention Center, according to the statement.

Stockton police interviewed family members inside the residence on Rogers Street, who said they found Nelson snorting methamphetamine through paper money in a bathroom used by the children living there, the probable cause statement said. When they confronted Nelson about the drug use, he lunged at them and refused to calm down, according to the victims.

Nelson had not yet been scheduled for an initial hearing in 3rd District Court as of Monday evening.