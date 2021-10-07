Stockton man sentenced in fatal fentanyl overdose case

William Camacho Johnson, a Stockton man who provided fentanyl to a woman who later died, has been sentenced to prison for up to 15 years.

On June 10, officers were called to a location in Stockton in reference to a deceased 21-year-old female who had overdosed on Fentanyl that was sold to her by Johnson.

The woman thought she was purchasing heroin, according to a probable cause statement released by the Tooele County Jail.

In August, Johnson pleaded guilty to manslaughter, distribution/offering/arranging distribution of a controlled substance, and two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

On Tuesday, Johnson appeared before the Tooele Third District Court and judge Dianna Gibson for his official sentencing.

At his court appearance, Johnson was sentenced to serve a term of one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison for manslaughter, a second-degree felony, as well as pay $2,900 in fees to cover funeral expenses for the victim.

The court also recommended that Johnson enter into substance abuse treatment while at the prison.

“It was important and gratifying to see a drug dealer held responsible for the poison he sold,” said Scott Broadhead, county attorney. “Fentanyl and Fentanyl-laced drugs are prevalent in our community now and are extremely dangerous. The Tooele County Major Crimes Task Force is doing great work investigating those who have brought these dangerous drugs into our community.”