Stockton mayor cites health, need for family time in resignation

After being re-elected to a third term last November, Stockton Mayor Mark Whitney is stepping away from the position at the end of the month.

Whitney said he’s proud of his accomplishments as mayor during his tenure. He said he believes the town is in good shape with a team in place to ensure a strong future.

“We’ve done some great things,” Whitney said. “The past eight years have been tremendous.”

During Whitney’s tenure, he improved town infrastructure, especially the sewer and water systems. After an arson-caused wildfire destroyed the town’s water tank in 2014, a new facility was constructed and the town won an award as the most improved water system from the Rural Water Association of Utah in 2016.

While he feels positive about his time as mayor, Whitney said it was time to step aside for health reasons he chose not to disclose, and to spend more time with his family.

“Sometimes you get a whole lot on your plate and you have to make a decision for yourself and your family,” he said.

Whitney said his health concern, which was cited in his resignation letter presented at the Jan. 11 Stockton Town Council meeting, is not terminal but that he listened to his body and family in making his decision.

“So I thought it was best for me mentally and physically to step aside and just get my life back,” he said.

With Whitney officially resigning at noon on Jan. 31, the town is taking steps to fill the vacancy as soon as possible. On Tuesday, Stockton Town Clerk Diana Marks submitted public notices for the vacancy and a special meeting to appoint the interim mayor on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.

Anyone interested in applying to fill the vacancy should submit a written statement of interest to Stockton Town Hall by Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. During the Feb. 1 meeting, the town council will interview the candidates in an open meeting then select the interim mayor.

Written statements of interest can, but are not required to, list qualifications, education and experience to assist the council with its selection. Candidates must be a registered voter in the Town of Stockton to qualify for the position.