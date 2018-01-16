Stockton mayor to resign by month’s end

During the Stockton Town Council meeting on Thursday, Mayor Mark Whitney announced he would be resigning from his position at the end of the month.

Whitney was first elected to office in Nov. 2009 before being re-elected to two additional terms. He was re-elected unanimously last November after running unopposed.

Attempts to contact Whitney for comment by press time on Tuesday were unsuccessful. Stockton Town officials confirmed Whitney’s resignation but did not provide other details.

According to Utah State Code, the Town Council would be responsible to appoint someone to fill the remainder of Whitney’s term. The Town Council is required to give public notice of the vacancy two weeks prior to the meeting at which it intends to fill the vacancy and including information on how names can be submitted for consideration.

Interested individuals must then be interviewed in an open meeting.

Since Whitney left his position so early in his term, there will be an election to fill the final two years of the mayor’s four-year term, according to the state code.