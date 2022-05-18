Stockton Police bust individuals with meth, marijuana, restricted weapons

Four people in Stockton were charged with possession of methamphetamine and other drug-related charges, along with child endangerment and possession of a deadly weapon after Stockton Police and the Tooele County Major Crimes Task Force searched their homes..

Stockton Police, and the Task Force, which is composed of officers from all over the county, learned of two homes in Stockton where individuals lived who possessed illegal drugs, according to a press release from the Stockton Police Department.

After obtaining search warrants for both homes, the warrants were served. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found at both homes.

At one home the officers discovered that the parents of a teenage male were allowing the teen to use and possess marijuana.

One of the parents was also found to be in possession of several large knives. They weren’t allowed to be in possession of those knives, because they are a category two restricted person, according to the press release.

Charges were submitted for four of the residents in the two homes. Those charges included possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, endangerment of a child, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.