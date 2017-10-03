Stockton police make arrests for burglary, drug possession

Two Stockton residents were arrested in connection with burglary and drug possession on Monday, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to a possible stolen motorbike, which was hidden in a shed on a property in town, according to Stockton police. A witness told officers that Zachary Brush, 29, had stolen the bike from Utah County and officers were able to confirm the motorbike had been reported stolen.

Officers confronted Brush about the stolen motorbike and he admitted to officers he had received two from a friend, which he believed were likely stolen. Brush told officers he sold one of the motorbikes to get rid of it and was in the process of getting rid of the second bike.

According to Stockton police, Brush also admitted to burglarizing a vehicle and a separate residence in town in previous weeks and then sold the items for gas money. Brush told officers he and his girlfriend, Sandra Bourget, 33, both used marijuana and methamphetamine regularly and both substances could be found at his residence.

Stockton police obtained a warrant for Brush and Bourget’s residence and searched the home Monday evening. According to the police department, officers found marijuana, methamphetamine and several pieces of paraphernalia, including a bottle of urine to pass drug tests, inside the residence.

Brush and Bourget were arrested and charged with residential burglary, vehicle burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. No charges were filed against Brush or Bourget in 3rd District Court as of press time on Tuesday.