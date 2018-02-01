Stockton Town Council aims to select new mayor

The Town of Stockton may have a new mayor following a special meeting Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Former Stockton Mayor Mark Whitney resigned effective noon on Wednesday, only a month into his third term in office. Whitney cited health concerns and spending more time with family in his decision to step down.

The newly selected mayor will serve a two-year interim term prior to the municipal election in 2019. At that point, the mayor will again be elected to a four-year term.

During tonight’s meeting, the Town Council will interview all candidates before discussing and selecting the new interim mayor. Town Councilman Thomas Karjola is among the applicants for mayor and is serving as mayor pro tem in Whitney’s absence.

At the Jan. 24 Stockton Town Council special meeting, Karjola said he would still vote on the interim mayor selection despite being a candidate — over Whitney’s objections.

Applicants had to submit written statements of interest to Stockton Town Hall by 11 a.m. Wednesday to be eligible to be selected for interim mayor.

During his previous two terms as mayor, Whitney oversaw a number of changes and improvements to the town, including updating the town’s website and the upstairs of the town hall. Town codes were also updated, as well as the town’s sewer and water systems.

“I have enjoyed serving in this capacity and trying to make the Town of Stockton a better place to live,” Whitney said in a release. “In a small community such as ours, it is easy to get to know everyone, and I can truly say that I will miss the great friends I have made here.”