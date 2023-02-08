Stockton Town Council Meeting – Feb. 9, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is given that the Stockton Town Council will hold a regular meeting as identified below in the Town Council Chambers at the Stockton Town Hall 18 N. Johnson Street, Stockton, Utah. In compliance with the American Disabilities Act, any individual who may need special accommodations including auxiliary communicative and services during this meeting shall notify the Town Clerk at (435) 882-3877 at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. The order of Agenda items may be changed if deemed appropriate by the Mayor or Town Council. Time limits, if any listed for Agenda items are approximate and may be accelerated or delayed.

Town Council Agenda, Date: February 9th, 2023, 7:00pm.

Call to order:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

Nando Meli-Mayor

Joe Johnston-Councilman

Shyla Solomon-Councilwoman

David Nutsman-Councilman

Henry Thomas-Councilman

3. Public Comments

4. Consent Agenda

a. Check Register

b. Bills over $1000.00

c. Approval of January 2023 meeting minutes

5. Department Reports

a. Stockton Police Department-Sheriffs

b. Stockton Fire Dept

c. Mayors Report Planning and Commission new member Tom Jackson (No need to swear them in Mayor has appointed them and the Town Council consents)?

d. Recreation (Parks)

e. Roads and Grounds

f. Solid Waste

g. Water (rates)

h. Sewer

6. Motion to Public Hearing

6a. Public hearing

7. Reconvene from executive session

8. Motion to move into executive session

9. Reconvene from executive session

10. Council Reports

11. Adjourn

By: Diana Degelbeck, Town Clerk/Recorder

(Published in the Tooele Transcript Bulletin February 7, 2023)