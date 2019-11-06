Stockton, Vernon and Stansbury get new council and board members

Stockton voters put their stamp approval on their appointed mayor.

Thomas Karjola received 117 votes for mayor out of 191 ballots that were cast for Stockton’s town mayor for 61% of the votes, according to an unofficial election night vote tally.

Karjola was appointed as mayor by the town council in February 2018 after Mark Whitney resigned for health reasons. Karjola served on the town council before his appointment as mayor.

In 2013, Whitney was re-elected as Stockton mayor with a one point lead, 81-80, over a write-in challenger.

Karjola also faced a write-in challenger, but the challenger was disqualified after missing a deadline to submit a campaign finance disclosure report.

With only two candidates running for two seats on the Stockton Town Council, Jill McAfee and Joe Johnston were both elected.

Vernon would have escaped the need to hold an election, but the town had three people file for two two-year terms on the town council. However, one of the three candidates was disqualified for not submitting a campaign finance report after ballots were printed and mailed.

The remaining two candidates for the two two-year terms on the Vernon Town Council were Robert Livingston and Rodney Manzione.

John Olson and Darrell Ekker Holden were the only two candidates on the ballot for two four-year terms on the Vernon Town Council.

In Stanbury Park voters were clear on their choices for two new service agency board members.

Randall Hinton carried 62% of the vote as of Tuesday night for the Stansbury Recreation Service Agency Board, and Michael Griffeth held 70% of the votes cast for the Stansbury Greenbelt Service Agency Board.

While legally separate entities, the two service agencies have functioned together under an interlocal agreement as the Stansbury Service Agency for years.