Stockton, Vernon candidates are disqualified for missing deadline

Last week some candidates were announced as winners before the election. This week two candidates have been disqualified before the election.

David Nutzman, a write-in candidate for Stockton Town mayor, and Michael Cheatham, a candidate for Vernon Town Council, did not file a campaign finance statement seven days before the election as required by state code.

State code requires that if a candidate fails to “timely file a campaign finance statement,” the election official is to “if practicable, remove the candidate’s name from the ballot by blacking out the candidate’s name before the ballots are delivered to voters.”

In this case removing the name from the ballot is not practicable because they have already been mailed. Also Nutzman’s name, as a write-in candidate, does not appear on the ballot.

State code considers that possibility and provides for an alternative and directs the election official to: “If removing the candidate’s name from the ballot is not practicable, inform the voters by any practicable method that the candidate has been disqualified and that votes cast for the candidate will not be counted …”

After receiving notice from the town clerks involved that the two candidates did not file their financial statements, Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette, as the election official, conferred with the Lieutenant Governor’s Office.

The Lieutenant Governor’s office confirmed that both candidates were to be disqualified.

“In regards to the write-in candidate, you will need to inform him that he has been disqualified from the election. … In regards to the other candidate, since ballots have already been sent out, you will also need to inform voters that they have been disqualified and that a vote for them will not be counted,” wrote a member of the lieutenant governor’s staff.

Gillette advised the Stockton and Vernon town clerks to do what they can to notify their voters of the disqualification.

“Any votes for either of these candidates will not be counted,” Gillette said.

Nutzman said he did not know the financial report was due on Tuesday.

“There is nothing on the report form about when it was due,” he said. “But I have nobody to blame but myself.”

At the time the report was due, Nutzman said he had nothing to report.

“But I understand that I should have turned a report that said zero,” he said.

Nutzman said other people that have run for office in the past have told him that they received a phone call reminding them that their financial reports were due. Nutzman said he received no reminder.

“I would like to thank all the people that supported me,” he said.

Michale Cheatham was not available for comment at press time.