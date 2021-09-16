Stockton woman charged with animal abuse

A Stockton woman has been charged with animal cruelty, along with other animal violations after she neglected a dog for over four days, according to a Stockton Police Department press release.

A report came into the Stockton Police Department on Sept 8. about a Great White Pyrenees that was running loose in the Rawhide subdivision, according to a press release by the Stockton Police Department.

When police responded to the area, they learned that several neighbors had witnessed the dog running from the property belonging to Kristin Rasmussen. It was placed back in her yard.

Stockton police made contact with Rasmussen, who claimed that she had never seen the dog and that someone just “dropped it off” on her property.

Rassmussen told police that she had just returned home from another state and requested that they impound the dog.

Police noticed the dog was underweight and skittish around people. They then impounded the dog to Area 52, a local dog grooming shop.

A photo of the dog was posted on the Stockton Police Department Facebook page, per procedure, according to the press release.

The next day, Sept. 9, Stockton police were contacted by a witness who saw the dog in Rasmussen’s field.

The dog had been reportedly locked in a kennel with no food, water, or shelter since Sept. 4, according to the witness.

Another witness came forward and informed police of a Facebook post, where Rasmussen requested the dog from a man who was giving it away to a “good home” on Sept. 4.

Stockton police located the Facebook post and were able to contact the previous owner of the dog, according to the press release.

The previous owner informed investigators that he had spoken to Rasmussen via Facebook Messenger and stated that she had requested the dog, promising him a good home.

The man also stated that the dog was happy and healthy in his care.

Rasmussen informed the man that she was back east at the time and that an assistant would pick up the dog and take it to her property in Stockton.

Based upon the eyewitness accounts, as well as the messages recovered from the man giving the dog away, Stockton police were able to obtain a search warrant for Rasmussen’s phone, as well as an arrest warrant on Sept. 10, according to the press release.

On Tuesday, police met with Rasmussen and attempted to serve the search warrant on her phone but she informed them that she was still back east at the time of the alleged abuse and neglect and had no knowledge of the dog.

She also claimed that she had been locked out of her Facebook because it was hacked and that she had no access to it.

Rasmussen told police that the messages to the original owner of the dog would not be on her phone.

Stockton police then performed a cursory search on the phone and found her Facebook unlocked and found the messages to the original dog owner located in her archive folder, according to the press release.

Rasmussen was arrested on a warrant stemming from animal cruelty charges, and other local animal violations for a bail amount of $2,750.

Rasmussen also had three other warrants for her arrest at the time, including a warrant from a previous Stockton case of theft and communications fraud for a bail amount of $1,000. The other two warrants were for driving on a suspended license out of South Salt Lake and Woods Cross, according to the Stockton Police Department.