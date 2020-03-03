Stockton’s fire department and chief fight blazes in ‘Fire South’

Justin Huffman, fire chief for Stockton Volunteer Fire Department, leads a crew of firefighters who protect homes and rangeland.

Huffman said he has volunteered for the department for 10 years and this is his fifth year being chief.

There are currently 13 volunteer firefighters at the department. Huffman said volunteers have been hard to recruit because life is busier than it used to be.

“It’s been hard trying to get volunteers,” he said. “There is a lot that goes into it now — you have to have a lot of certifications. You also have to dedicate a lot of time just to allow these guys to go out and work with their community. It’s probably about two solid years of all of your free time dedicated to getting certifications and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.”

Besides fighting structural and wildland fires, the firefighters also provide emergency medical service. In addition, there are five hazmat technicians who work alongside Huffman.

According to Huffman, the department responds to all of the area from the Tooele County Detention Facility to Five-Mile Pass and to South Rim.

“We respond as what they like to call ‘Fire South,’” he said. “So, we also respond into Rush Valley, Ophir Canyon and Vernon. We also will respond to anywhere in the county that we are needed for mutual aid.”

So far this year the fire department has responded to 22 calls. The average amount of calls per year is 160 to 190, Huffman said.

The chief said he hasn’t responded to many strange calls, but he has rescued a cat out of a tree.

“Everyone has to have the rescue-a-cat-out-of-a-tree call,” he laughed.

The biggest fire that he has fought was 50,000 to 60,000 acres. The firefighters train every Wednesday for three hours.

Because of Huffman’s training as a volunteer firefighter, he was able to secure a full-time job at Tooele Army Depot Fire Department and has been working there for two years.

“At my job we do fire protection for all of the military bases in Tooele,” he said. “That includes the North and South area. So, we have two stations there and we do fire protection for them.”