Stockton’s past water woes

Run off, fires and floods threaten town's water supply

This isn’t the first time the Stockton Town water system has caused problems for town residents.

Muddy water from high spring runoff in May 2005 clogged the Stockton Town water supply filtration system. It took a while for clean water flow to be restored to the town.

At the time, then Mayor Barry Thomas said while the current situation wasn’t all that wonderful, it was not as bad as the damage that was caused by the floods of 1983.

“Back then floods washed the whole water line away,” he said.

A control house on top of a 500,000 gallon 100-year-old water tank burned during a July 2014 wildfire. Concerns about fire retardant dropped on the fire along with melted chemicals from a newly installed cover caused a “no-use” order to be used for Stockton’s water system for three days.

Due to flooding on August 3, 2021, Stockton’s water supply intake was damaged. As crews work to repair the system, the town used their generator powered backup well. Residents were asked to not water outdoors or use irrigation water until the water intake was repaired.

In a letter to town residents after the Aug. 24, 2022 boil water order as a result of the Jacob City Fire, Mayor Nando Meli wrote that if water use could not be conserved and a loan obtained to replace the water system, one of the options on the table might be the unincorporation of the town.