Stop for school buses, officials urge

Motorists who fail to stop for flashing red lights on buses face penalties, fines

It happened again on Tuesday afternoon.

A Tooele County School District bus, with red lights flashing and the stop arm extended, was dropping students off on Utah Avenue. A car, approaching from the rear, sped up and passed the bus on the left.

“If the driver of the car had been only a few seconds later they would have struck a student and a crossing guard that were crossing the street,” said Lory Thatcher, the school district’s transportation trainer.

In the last three weeks of the 2016-17 school year, school bus drivers in the county reported 54 violations of school bus safety laws, according to Thatcher.

The beginning of the 2017-18 school year isn’t looking better, she said.

“I’m worried that with the frequency of violations that we are seeing, it’s only a matter of time until we have an accident and a student gets hit,” she said.

Between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., the school district has 62 buses on the road, according to Wynn Porter, the school district’s transportation director.

“Odds are, if you are on the road during those hours, you will meet a school bus,” he said.

Students are taught to stay on the side of the road and wait until the driver signals them that it is safe to cross, but young students and special needs students are inexperienced and impulsive, according to Porter.

“It’s hard to tell when one of them, even with an aide present, will run out in front of a bus,” he said.

State code requires that when a driver approaches a school bus with yellow lights flashing they are to slow down to a school zone speed. With yellow lights flashing on a bus, a vehicle may pass the school bus “using due care and caution,” according to state code.

“As a bus driver approaches a bus stop, he is required to turn on the yellow flashing lights to warn drivers that students are in the area,” Porter said. “The area essentially becomes a school zone and drivers should exercise caution.”

The school bus driver turns on the flashing red lights and extends the stop arm when the bus is loading or unloading school children, according to Porter.

Bus drivers are required to keep the red lights flashing until all students are seated. If the bus is picking up a student in a wheel chair, the red lights must remain on until the wheel chair is secured, Porter said.

When the red lights on a school bus are flashing, all vehicles approaching the bus must stop immediately and not proceed past the bus until the red lights are turned off, according to state code.

To pass a school bus with its red lights flashing is a Class C misdemeanor.

There are a few exceptions where the driver, approaching a school bus from the opposite directions, is not required to stop for a bus with red lights flashing.

Those exceptions may be confusing to drivers, Porter said.

The driver of a vehicle approaching a school bus from the opposite direction is not required to stop for a school bus with red lights flashing if they are traveling on a divided highway.

A divided highway means a road with opposite lanes of travel clearly separated by an unpaved space, like a grass parkway, or separated by a physical barrier, like a concrete wall, or a dividing section that impedes traffic, like a raised concrete median.

Drivers from the opposite direction approaching a school bus with flashing red lights also do not need to stop if they are traveling on a highway with five or more lanes, which may include a two-way turn lane, according to state code.

A two-lane road with a third turn lane in the center is not a divided highway. Drivers approaching a school bus with flashing red lights from both directions must stop, according to Porter.

School district transportation officials met with representatives of local law enforcement agencies in April 2017 to discuss how the two groups could cooperate in keeping students safe.

As a result, bus drivers are now documenting traffic violations, noting the date, time and location of the incident along with a description of the driver and vehicle, including the vehicle license number. The information is then reported to the appropriate law enforcement agency for investigation, according to Thatcher.

“We are very thankful for the support we have received from local law enforcement agencies,” Thatcher said. “They are very concerned with the safety of our students.”

State code provides for a $100 minimum fine for the first violation of school bus safety provisions found in state code. A second violation within three years carries a minimum $200 fine. A third offense within three years results in a minimum fine of $500, according to state code.

“I just want to keep our students safe,” said Porter.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data shows that nearly two-thirds of school-aged children killed in school bus related accidents are killed outside of the bus, according to Porter.

Although NHTSA data shows that most fatal school bus related accidents occur during the day in clear weather, Porter is concerned that with winter and the time change approaching, secondary students will be vulnerable while waiting at bus stops in the dark.

The Tooele County School District provides transportation for about 4,500 students daily, according to Porter.

“Even with the possibility of an accident, data shows that school buses are the safest form of transportation for students, even safer than parents cars,” he said.